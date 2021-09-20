Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

DBX stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,853. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

