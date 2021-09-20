DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

