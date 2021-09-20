Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

