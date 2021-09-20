DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

DD opened at $68.91 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

