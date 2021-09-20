DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.81.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
DD opened at $68.91 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44.
In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
