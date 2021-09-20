Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period.

VT opened at $105.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

