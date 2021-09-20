Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,344 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $103.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $5,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,802 shares of company stock worth $95,305,594. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

