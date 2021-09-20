Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 665 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $435.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

