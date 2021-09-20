Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $196.25 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $186.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

