Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45.

