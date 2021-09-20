Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 20,094 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 78.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.