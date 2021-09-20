Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.71.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

