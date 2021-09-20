Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $136,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $402.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,191. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.