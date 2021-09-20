Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,695 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Chart Industries worth $106,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.46. 2,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,981. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.