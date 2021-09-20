Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $162,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 380,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648,746. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

