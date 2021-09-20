Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $123,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $427.95. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,550. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.79 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.