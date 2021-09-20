Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,986 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $145,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,168. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

