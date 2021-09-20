Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $157.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

