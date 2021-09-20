Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ETJ opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

