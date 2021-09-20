Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE:EFR opened at $14.37 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.