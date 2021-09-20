Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in August

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ebara stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387. Ebara has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ebara in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 target price for the company.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

