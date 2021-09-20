eCash Price Tops $0.0002 (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and $93.14 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00069463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00116509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00175363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.81 or 0.06901130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,533.67 or 0.99794482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.17 or 0.00835403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

eCash’s total supply is 18,847,598,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

