eDreams ODIGEO’s (EDDRF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf started coverage on eDreams ODIGEO in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDDRF opened at $7.10 on Friday. eDreams ODIGEO has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

