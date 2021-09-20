EDUCare Market Cap Tops $4.43 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. EDUCare has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $3.25 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDUCare has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00124824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044741 BTC.

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

