eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 41.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 10.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in eHealth by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $37.88 on Monday. eHealth has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $991.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.