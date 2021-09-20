eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.15

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 439860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.
The stock has a market cap of $962.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
