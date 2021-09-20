eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.15

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 439860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

The stock has a market cap of $962.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

