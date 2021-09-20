Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EKSO opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.05. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

