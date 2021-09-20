ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 21,316 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.69. 218,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

