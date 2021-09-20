ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 550 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up about 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $3.16 on Monday, reaching $210.20. 217,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,220,946. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.49. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

