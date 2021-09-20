ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 555 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,490. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

