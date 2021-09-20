Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGO shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.4% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,930,000 after buying an additional 5,149,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after buying an additional 94,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.28. 1,642,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,182. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.