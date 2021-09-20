Electrum Dark Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $10,135.51 and approximately $92.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

