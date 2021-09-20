Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EEIQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,367. Elite Education Group International has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Elite Education Group International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

