Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce sales of $11.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.87 million to $11.13 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million.

ELYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,041. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $106.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 5.16. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.