Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $204,504.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00398893 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002165 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.98 or 0.00997477 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.