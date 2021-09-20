Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson Sells 2,000 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENTG stock opened at $132.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $133.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

