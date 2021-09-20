Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.05 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

