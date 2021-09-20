Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Woodmark by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Woodmark by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $66.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.