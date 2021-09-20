Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.53.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

