Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,371 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

