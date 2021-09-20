Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lemonade by 161.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 100.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lemonade by 30.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lemonade by 149.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

