Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $649.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $627.41 and a 200 day moving average of $603.12. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $345.19 and a fifty-two week high of $677.34.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

