Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading Up 1.4%

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $870.52 and last traded at $865.23. Approximately 679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 555,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $853.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $834.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

