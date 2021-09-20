Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of -101.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.