Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $24.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.73. 21,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,138. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.