Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $37.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.80 on Monday, hitting $239.85. 25,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,453. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

