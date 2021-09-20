Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,093,994. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

