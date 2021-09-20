Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 211.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $66,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 352,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 706.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.06. 1,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,189. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

