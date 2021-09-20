Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cisco Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cisco Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

