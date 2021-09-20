Era Swap (ES) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $29,388.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00124931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044792 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.