Ethic Inc. Purchases New Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

